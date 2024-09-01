Sign up
Photo 1177
S Is for Shadow
It's my shadow, as I walked home from having early dinner with a friend.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
shadow
,
s
Corinne C
ace
Always impressively long
September 1st, 2024
