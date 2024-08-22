Sign up
Photo 1167
R Is for Roofers
They're working on a nearby house.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
roof
,
r
,
men at work
,
roofers
,
street-115
