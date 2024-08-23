Sign up
Previous
Photo 1168
R Is for Rock Dove
That's what Siri sometimes identifies this type of pigeon as, in any case.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6057
photos
47
followers
58
following
320% complete
View this month »
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
Latest from all albums
837
1167
1165
2281
1166
1168
838
2282
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th August 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
r
,
pigeon
,
rock dove
