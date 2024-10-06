Previous
X of Wings and Legs by spanishliz
Photo 1212

X of Wings and Legs

Squint and you will see the X...maybe. Siri says this is a yellowjacket/wasp. I was surprised at how interested he was in the birdseed.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
