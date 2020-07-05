Previous
Next
The Buds Have Opened! by spanishliz
179 / 365

The Buds Have Opened!

Opened the door this morning to a display of orange day lilies, where yesterday there were only buds! Do you see the circle around the centre? I do, and think the whole flower looks rather like a pinwheel, too.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise