Previous
Next
Circular Opening by spanishliz
178 / 365

Circular Opening

Whilst the outer edge of my porch light covering is hexagonal, the opening to reach in and change the bulb is circular.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise