Previous
Next
Circular Bongo by spanishliz
175 / 365

Circular Bongo

I was looking for a circle for @tiredpanda 's challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43755/circle-challenge and spotted my bongo drums. This is the larger of the pair.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise