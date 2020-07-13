Sign up
Shoe Circles
Circular holes are a feature of the faux crocs I use as slippers.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
shoes
circles
julycircles2020
bruni
ace
Since we've the new floor done, it's very slippery, I use the faux crocs as slippers too. they're quite comfortable.I thought of them when I saw your picture without reading your title.
July 13th, 2020
