Arrival of my Meals for the Week by spanishliz
Photo 380

Arrival of my Meals for the Week

I always snap a photo of the truck that brings my frozen dinners so I can remember what time he usually comes. Decided to play with this one 😎
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Love the colors!
August 27th, 2022  
