Upstairs in My Socks by spanishliz
Apologies for being so late with this entry in the Album Cover Challenge. My chosen artist and album title (plus quote) were these:

"Using the "random" option, my artist is:

Binyaminu Usman Polytechnic (an educational institution in Nigeria)

Album: "Upstairs in My Socks"

Quote: "I don't have a photograph, but you can have my footprints. They're upstairs in my socks." Groucho Marx (1890 - 1977), In the film A Day at the Races "
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

