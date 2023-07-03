Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 446
Upstairs in My Socks
Apologies for being so late with this entry in the Album Cover Challenge. My chosen artist and album title (plus quote) were these:
"Using the "random" option, my artist is:
Binyaminu Usman Polytechnic (an educational institution in Nigeria)
Album: "Upstairs in My Socks"
Quote: "I don't have a photograph, but you can have my footprints. They're upstairs in my socks." Groucho Marx (1890 - 1977), In the film A Day at the Races "
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4582
photos
40
followers
56
following
122% complete
View this month »
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
Latest from all albums
425
749
426
750
1864
1865
751
446
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
socks
,
albumcoverchallenge145
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close