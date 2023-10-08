Previous
No Computer Time for Me by spanishliz
No Computer Time for Me

Precious took over my chair and had no intention of letting me sit on it to use my computer!
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
amyK ace
She’ll let you know when it is your turn! :)
October 9th, 2023  
