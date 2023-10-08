Sign up
Previous
Photo 455
No Computer Time for Me
Precious took over my chair and had no intention of letting me sit on it to use my computer!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2
1
Extras
FinePix XP60
8th October 2023 3:40pm
Tags
chair
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
amyK
ace
She’ll let you know when it is your turn! :)
October 9th, 2023
