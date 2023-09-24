Sign up
Previous
Photo 454
Ignoring Each Other
Blue jay and dove pretending that the other one is not there.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2023 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
dove
,
bluejay
