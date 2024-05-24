Sign up
Photo 489
Whoops!
I actually mowed this part of my lawn a few days ago, but either intentionally or not, missed this little clump.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
133% complete
View this month »
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
90
488
91
749
489
2191
1075
1077
Tags
grass
,
dandelions
,
nomowmay-24
,
nomowmay-2024
