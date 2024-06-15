Previous
Photography Day by spanishliz
Photography Day

My niece gave me this beauty for Christmas awhile ago. It’s just for show but I love it.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Liz Milne

What a great old camera!
June 16th, 2024  
