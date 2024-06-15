Sign up
Photo 1097
Photography Day
My niece gave me this beauty for Christmas awhile ago. It’s just for show but I love it.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5771
photos
44
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th June 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
photography
,
edah24-06
Mags
ace
What a great old camera!
June 16th, 2024
