Previous
Photo 1096
Strawberry Shortcake Day
Once again I only have the strawberry part.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5767
photos
44
followers
56
following
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
769
1095
1097
2211
1096
770
1098
2212
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th June 2024 6:17pm
strawberry
,
edah24-06
