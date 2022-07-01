Previous
Next
Chickadee by spanishliz
70 / 365

Chickadee

My friend gave me a couple of bird feeders that I put up yesterday. The chickadees found them fairly quickly. Just now sitting on my porch chair I sensed movement and there was this little fellow almost beside me.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise