Indignant Chickadee by spanishliz
116 / 365

Indignant Chickadee

I was sitting too close to the feeder for this little one’s liking so it perched in the lilac and gave me a look.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Jacqueline ace
Lol, they do that!
August 16th, 2022  
