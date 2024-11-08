Previous
Rainbow! by spanishliz
Rainbow!

Today's weather has been variable. Sunny to start, then cloudy then more sun, and just as the sun was getting low in the sky a bit of rain - and a rainbow!
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Wow! That's an awesome rainbow!
November 8th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Wow! I definitely see it right away in this one!
November 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic!
November 8th, 2024  
