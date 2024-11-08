Previous
C Is for Clouds (again) with Rainbow and Sunlight by spanishliz
C Is for Clouds (again) with Rainbow and Sunlight

The rainbow is pale here, but I liked the way the late afternoon sun was catching the clouds and houses.
Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful light and clouds! Your rainbow is just lovely too.
November 8th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Oh, pretty! I didn't see the rainbow at first, but I see it now!
November 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful light
November 8th, 2024  
