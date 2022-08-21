Previous
Next
Morning Treats by spanishliz
121 / 365

Morning Treats

Precious always enjoys her treats.
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Is she asking for more verbally? Mine do, they are little hobbits asking for second breakfast, elevensies, lunch, snacks…..😂
August 21st, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
@jacqbb Yes, she is! She does all of that, asking for food of some sort every time I move :)
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise