121 / 365
Morning Treats
Precious always enjoys her treats.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
Jacqueline
ace
Is she asking for more verbally? Mine do, they are little hobbits asking for second breakfast, elevensies, lunch, snacks…..😂
August 21st, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
@jacqbb
Yes, she is! She does all of that, asking for food of some sort every time I move :)
August 21st, 2022
