124 / 365
Another Visitor
This one is so quick that I have yet to get a good shot.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
birds
,
cardinal
JackieR
ace
But you saw him!!!!
August 24th, 2022
