168 / 365
Berries
My phone identified these as bittersweet or bittersweet nightshade.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
nature
,
plants
,
berries
