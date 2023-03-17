Previous
Next
Visitors by spanishliz
320 / 365

Visitors

The blue jay who visited yesterday refused to turn and look at me. The cardinal stopped just long enough for one snap.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
You certainly captured some lovely visitors!
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise