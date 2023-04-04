Sign up
338 / 365
Helper
Precious tries to help me do my morning exercises.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cat
,
exercise
,
pet
,
precious
,
selfie
