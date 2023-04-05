Previous
Shelter by spanishliz
339 / 365

Shelter

Crazy weather today with thunderstorms and rain and lightning and even hail. These guys took shelter under my window’s awning for awhile.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
