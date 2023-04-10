Sign up
344 / 365
Sunbathing
Neighbourhood cat soaking up some sunlight on my back deck, photo taken through back door window. I think it’s the cat that my friend calls Bob.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
sun
,
cat
,
neighbourhood
