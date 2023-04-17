Previous
New “Shacket” by spanishliz
351 / 365

New “Shacket”

Modelling a gift from my sister and her husband. He bought it for himself and decided it wasn’t him. It is soft and comfy 😻
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Corinne C ace
Nice perspective. Looks good on you
April 17th, 2023  
