351 / 365
New “Shacket”
Modelling a gift from my sister and her husband. He bought it for himself and decided it wasn’t him. It is soft and comfy 😻
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4312
photos
41
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th April 2023 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clothes
,
selfie
,
selftimer
,
shacket
Corinne C
ace
Nice perspective. Looks good on you
April 17th, 2023
