Dandelion by spanishliz
Photo 452

Dandelion

Moments before a bee was hovering around but I was not quick enough.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Nice macro!
July 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful colors
July 28th, 2023  
