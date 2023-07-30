Previous
Bee on Dandelion by spanishliz
Photo 454

Bee on Dandelion

The bee is tiny but my phone confirms creature is indeed a bee.
30th July 2023

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
