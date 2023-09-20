Previous
Sunlit Squirrel by spanishliz
Photo 505

Sunlit Squirrel

Just another squirrel photo…
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
I think you're the squirrel whisperer, Liz! =)
September 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Cute
September 20th, 2023  
