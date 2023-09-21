Sign up
Previous
Photo 506
Taking Flight
I was getting a bit too close.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
829
504
505
1944
830
831
506
1945
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
dove
