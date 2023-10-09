Sign up
Photo 524
Lunch
Leftovers from dinner yesterday for today’s lunch-yum! I have enough for another meal too.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
lunch
,
thanksgiving
Mags
ace
Looks yummy!
October 9th, 2023
