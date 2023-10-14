Sign up
Previous
Photo 529
About Time
The blue jays always seem to be saying that it’s about time I put out the peanuts.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th October 2023 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
peanut
,
bluejay
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
October 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Looking like a hungry fella!
October 15th, 2023
