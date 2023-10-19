Sign up
Previous
Photo 534
Looking for Peanuts
Blue jay on the lookout for peanuts.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th October 2023 12:54pm
Tags
bird
,
bluejay
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
October 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shot!
October 19th, 2023
