Previous
Photo 546
Here Comes Daisy
She comes bouncing up to have a pat and a tummy rub.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st October 2023 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
daisy
Mags
ace
Aww! She looks so sweet.
October 31st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
October 31st, 2023
