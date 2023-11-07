Previous
That’s Not Birdseed! by spanishliz
Photo 553

That’s Not Birdseed!

The junco isn’t impressed. Earlier some blue jays sampled the cat food however.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise