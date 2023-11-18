Sign up
Previous
Photo 564
Morning Mourning Dove
This one turned up as soon as I put the food out.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5012
photos
41
followers
56
following
154% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th November 2023 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
bird
,
dove
