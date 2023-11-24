Sign up
Previous
Photo 570
Finally! Peanuts!
I was a bit late with the peanuts this morning and this chap was waiting.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
squirrel
,
peanuts
CC Folk
ace
That chap looks huge!
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
