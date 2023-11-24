Previous
Finally! Peanuts! by spanishliz
Finally! Peanuts!

I was a bit late with the peanuts this morning and this chap was waiting.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Liz Milne

CC Folk ace
That chap looks huge!
November 25th, 2023  
