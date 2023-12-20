Sign up
Photo 596
I watched a bit of pickup hockey while waiting for my sister. This goalie was pretty good.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
sports
,
hockey
,
goalie
Mags
ace
Cool capture!
December 20th, 2023
