Photo 639
Picasso Style
I couldn’t resist putting the black and white version through the style transfer Picasso process.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
sign
,
street
,
bw
,
style-transfer
,
st-picasso
