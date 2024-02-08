Previous
He Spotted Me by spanishliz
Photo 643

He Spotted Me

There were two blue jays alternating at the peanut buffet.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise