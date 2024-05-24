Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 749
Bold Blue Jay
He flew so close to me I though he'd land on the bill of my cap!
24th May 2024
24th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5672
photos
44
followers
56
following
205% complete
View this month »
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
Latest from all albums
90
488
91
749
489
2191
1075
1077
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th May 2024 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
eating
,
seeds
,
blue jay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close