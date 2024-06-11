Previous
Art or Vandalism? by spanishliz
Art or Vandalism?

This is just around the corner from my house, and whilst I like the colours, I'm not sure it belongs in the neighbourhood. For that reason, I'm tagging this for both street art and curse of the modern world!
Liz Milne

