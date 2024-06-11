Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 767
Art or Vandalism?
This is just around the corner from my house, and whilst I like the colours, I'm not sure it belongs in the neighbourhood. For that reason, I'm tagging this for both street art and curse of the modern world!
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5755
photos
44
followers
56
following
210% complete
View this month »
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
Latest from all albums
1094
766
2208
1092
1093
767
2209
1095
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th June 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
wall
,
street-art-15
,
curse-2
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close