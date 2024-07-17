Sign up
Previous
Photo 803
Morning Visitors, with Newspaper
I wasn't sure what the pigeon intended to do to my paper, but in the end he was most interested in the food. Poor mourning dove was a bit wary of his bigger cousin.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
220% complete
View this month »
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
1128
802
1130
2244
1129
2245
1131
803
Album
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
newspaper
,
collage
,
pigeon
,
mourning dove
,
collageable
