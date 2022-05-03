Sign up
Cheeky Chap Enjoying Lunch
Spotted and snapped through the window of my back door.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd May 2022 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet!
May 3rd, 2022
