87 / 365
Signs of Autumn
There were bins of pumpkins outside the store that my sister and I went to today.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th September 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
orange
,
pumpkin
Corinne C
ace
Pretty all these pumpkin
September 27th, 2023
