Previous
Quebec City Surprise by spanishliz
96 / 365

Quebec City Surprise

This was from my visit to Quebec City a few years ago. It was a surprise because I came around a corner and there was this delightful piece of artwork confronting me.

Thanks to Diane @eudora for opening this up to older photos.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool art and capture!
August 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative statue
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise