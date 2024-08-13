Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
96 / 365
Quebec City Surprise
This was from my visit to Quebec City a few years ago. It was a surprise because I came around a corner and there was this delightful piece of artwork confronting me.
Thanks to Diane
@eudora
for opening this up to older photos.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6017
photos
47
followers
58
following
26% complete
View this month »
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Latest from all albums
2271
1157
96
505
2272
1158
830
1156
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
23rd September 2008 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
sculpture
,
artwork
,
quebec city
,
street-art-17
Mags
ace
Very cool art and capture!
August 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative statue
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close