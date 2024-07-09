Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
Cute Little Guy
I tossed a peanut on the ground, and he came quite close to me to get it.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
26% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2024 12:05pm
Tags
animal
,
peanut
,
chipmunk
,
ndao25
