Previous
Next
It's Croissant Day! by spanishliz
31 / 365

It's Croissant Day!

Spotted these whilst I was shopping just now. Not my taste, so didn't buy, just photographed.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lots of calories and better fresh just from the bakery 🤨
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise