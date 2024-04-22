Previous
Jelly Bean Day by spanishliz
Jelly Bean Day

This little bag of jelly beans was given to me by a lovely man named Bill who has since died. He was a flier in WWII who evaded capture after being shot down with the help of very brave civilians in occupied Europe. He was able to reunite with them a few years before his death.

He also looked after his wife in her later years even though she often didn’t know who he was. Whenever I saw him he would always have a joke or two to tell. He was a gem.

I found the jelly beans in the pocket of a coat I hadn’t worn for awhile and I thought of Bill. I probably won’t eat the candy.

Christine Sztukowski ace
One of my favorite
April 22nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely memory
April 22nd, 2024  
